Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:44
Culture

Two Romanian documentaries nominated for European Film Awards 2020

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acasa, My Home, the multi-awarded debut documentary of Radu Ciorniciuc, and Alexander Nanau's Colectiv/Collective, Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, are among the six documentaries nominated at the European Film Awards 2020.

Acasa, My Home tells the story of a family who lived for 18 years in the Vacaresti Delta in Bucharest. It follows the family on its move from “a life lived completely in harmony with nature to the challenge-filled existence in the great urban jungle.”

Collective takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the 2015 Colectiv club fire in Bucharest, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth. It will be out in the US and UK on November 20.

The other four productions nominated in the European Documentary category are Gunda (directed by Victor Kossakovsky), Little Girl/Petite Fille (directed by Sébastien Lifshitz), Saudi Runaway (directed by Susanne Regina Meures), and The Cave (directed by Feras Fayyad).

The European Film Academy and EFA Productions announced the nominations for the 33rd European Film Awards during a virtual event presented jointly with the Seville European Film Festival. The more than 3,800 EFA Members will now vote for the winners who will be presented in a series of virtual events from December 8 to 12. The full list of nominations is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo credit: Mircea Topoleanu)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:59
13 October 2020
Culture
RO Radu Ciorniciuc’s awarded first documentary available on HBO Go
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:44
Culture

Two Romanian documentaries nominated for European Film Awards 2020

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acasa, My Home, the multi-awarded debut documentary of Radu Ciorniciuc, and Alexander Nanau's Colectiv/Collective, Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, are among the six documentaries nominated at the European Film Awards 2020.

Acasa, My Home tells the story of a family who lived for 18 years in the Vacaresti Delta in Bucharest. It follows the family on its move from “a life lived completely in harmony with nature to the challenge-filled existence in the great urban jungle.”

Collective takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the 2015 Colectiv club fire in Bucharest, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth. It will be out in the US and UK on November 20.

The other four productions nominated in the European Documentary category are Gunda (directed by Victor Kossakovsky), Little Girl/Petite Fille (directed by Sébastien Lifshitz), Saudi Runaway (directed by Susanne Regina Meures), and The Cave (directed by Feras Fayyad).

The European Film Academy and EFA Productions announced the nominations for the 33rd European Film Awards during a virtual event presented jointly with the Seville European Film Festival. The more than 3,800 EFA Members will now vote for the winners who will be presented in a series of virtual events from December 8 to 12. The full list of nominations is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo credit: Mircea Topoleanu)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:59
13 October 2020
Culture
RO Radu Ciorniciuc’s awarded first documentary available on HBO Go
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament