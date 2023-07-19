Dacia sales up 24% in H1 2023 powered by its four main models

Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, sold a total of 345,432 vehicles in the first half (H1) of 2023, representing an annual growth of 24.2%. The performance was powered by its four main models, Spring, Sandero, Duster, and Jogger, as they all posted growth in the first six months of the year.

Dacia Sandero, which has been Europe’s best-selling car among retail customers since 2017, registered 24% higher sales YoY to 138,978 vehicles. Meanwhile, Duster sales grew 13% compared to H1 2022, reaching 111,891 units, and Spring sales rose 38% year on year to 27,438 vehicles.

At the same time, the 50,569 Dacia Jogger vehicles sold in H1 2023 have pushed the total to over 100,000 units since the model launched. The company said the hybrid powertrain continues to thrive and still accounts for over 1 in 4 customer orders.

On the European PC market, Dacia sales rose 29.5% while its share, 4.5%, increased 0.4 points from H1 2022 to H1 2023.

In France, the brand sold 81,415 vehicles (PC+LCV) in the first six months, or 25% more than in H1 2022, while in Italy, the growth was 26% (47,798 units) and in Germany, 41% (34,862 units).

In Romania, the five best-selling in H1 2023 were Dacia models. The brand’s PC+LCV sales soared 51% to 24,733 units, while its share in the PC market stood at 33.4%, up 5.7 points year on year. At the same time, the brand’s share in the retail customers segment reached an all-time high of 40.8%.

“Dacia’s success story continues, with overall sales volumes increasing 24%. This is the first time in its history that Dacia has reached second place in the European ranking for sales to retail customers. This goes to show that our strategy matches customers’ needs,” said Xavier Martinet, SVP, Dacia Marketing, Sales & Operations.

Dacia recently announced plans to race in the World Rally-Raid Championship with prototypes racing with synthetic fuel supplied by Aramco. The highlight will be the Dakar Rally in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)