Romanian Cultural Institute in London to host exhibition of photographs on freedom

The Romanian Cultural Institute in London and Timişoara, European Capital of Culture 2023, organize an exhibition centering on the significance and value of freedom. The show, which marks 34 years since the Romanian Revolution, includes historical photographs from 1989 in Timişoara, frontline photos from the war in Ukraine, images of Ukrainian refugees in Romania, articles, and press notes from the two events that have shaped European history, according to News.ro.

Photos taken by photojournalists Andreea Alexandru (Associated Press), Constantin Duma (Agerpres), and Vadim Ghirdă (Associated Press) are exhibited. Their images explore the multiple facets of freedom and the struggle to achieve it.

Andreea Alexandru began her career in 2008 as a photojournalist for Mediafax agency in Bucharest. She is part of AP's elite teams that cover relevant international events, such as the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain or the coronation of King Charles III.

Constantin Duma, nicknamed the photographer of the anti-communist revolution in Timişoara, has been photographing for over 50 years, with a predominant inclination towards landscape and urban photography.

Vadim Ghirdă covered events in Romania after the fall of communism, the war in Transnistria, and conflicts during the breakup of Yugoslavia in Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and North Macedonia. In the first decade of the 2000s, he witnessed clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army, and developments in Iraq after the end of the war led by the United States. More recently, he captured American bombings against the Islamic State group on the border between Turkey and Syria, the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation forces, and the conflict that began in eastern Ukraine after that. He is also a winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

The exhibition takes place from December 14, 2023, to January 15, 2024. The opening is on December 14 at the ICR London at 19:00.

At the same time, the outdoor exhibition 'Timişoara Incognito' will take place, displayed on panels around the building in Belgrave Square. The event is dedicated to the city of Timişoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture.

In the exhibition, historical photographs from Timişoara are juxtaposed with modern photos from the front line in Ukraine, together giving a sense of the sacrifice demanded by the fight for freedom.

(Photo source: Romanian Cultural Institute in London on Facebook)