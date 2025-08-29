Business

Romanian meat producer, processor establish joint venture to tackle ready-to-cook segment

29 August 2025

Poultry Investment, with Romanian and Hungarian investors, and Authentic Meat, a Romanian company specializing in meat processing and preparation, have joined forces to enter the ready-to-cook segment.

The newly created company, Meat Partners SRL, has introduced, under the Puiul de Crăiești brand, the Bistro range of ready-to-cook products. Currently, the line includes breaded schnitzels and crispy chicken.

Its production facility, located in Boldești-Scăieni, in Prahova county, has a daily capacity of over 20 tonnes of fresh ready-to-cook products.

Distribution will initially take place through the company’s own network of nearly 70 stores, with plans to expand into major hypermarket chains that support Romanian-made products. The company estimates that the new product line will account for approximately 25% of its combined revenues over the next three years.

Medium- and long-term plans include diversifying the ready-to-cook portfolio, expanding the national retail network, and exploring export markets.

Together, the two companies oversee operations with combined revenues of more than EUR 100 million and over 1,200 employees.

Poultry Investment SA was established in 2023 as a joint venture between the Oprea family, who launched the Puiul de Crăiești brand in Mureș county 30 years ago, and Hodler Capital, an investment group from Hungary active in the agri-food sector. The group operates across four counties in Transylvania (Satu Mare, Mureș, Sibiu, and Brașov) and manages a fully integrated production chain, including breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler facilities, two slaughterhouses, and its own retail network.

Authentic Meat SRL is a Romanian company specializing in meat processing and preparation, headquartered in Gheorgheni, in Harghita county.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

