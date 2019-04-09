Six Romanian companies warned for misleading commercial practices

The Romanian public authority for consumer protection (ANPC) has officially warned six companies for misleading commercial practices, “in response to the large number of complaints” filed by customers, the institution announced on Monday.

At the same time, ANPC set compulsory regulations for companies, such as firm terms for: responding to customer notifications (48 hours); delivering the goods ordered (15 days); returning the value of the packages of tourist services assumed by contract (and not delivered); installing the air conditioner units (within 7 days after the pay of the service).

The companies warned by ANPC were Evolution Perst Systems (which operates online shop Evomag), Studio Moderna (a regional group distributing brands like Dormeo and Delimano by TV sales mostly), Jumbo (the largest toy retailer), Ikea Romania, Cristian 76 Tour, and Fan Curier Express.

The complains included, among others, the non-observance of the terms regarding the delivery of the products, of the installation of the air conditioners, the compliance of the products under the warranty period, the delay of the delivery of the packages (by courier firm Fan Courier), the refusal of the right to cancel the contract within 14 days, as well as the non-observance of the terms of restitution of the value of the packages of tourist services assumed under the contract (by tour operator Cristian 76 Tour).

