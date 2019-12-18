Romania Insider
Romanian companies owe debt nearly twice as large as own capital
18 December 2019
The indebtedness rate of Romanian companies is the highest in Europe, after their equity increased by only 14% last year, compared to a 17% advance of their aggregate debt, according to the latest Financial Stability Report published by Romania’s National Bank (BNR) twice a year.

The indebtedness, measured as the ratio between debt and capital, increased to 196.3% at the end of 2018, remaining at one of the highest levels at European level and close to the 200% warning benchmark, BNR deputy governor Florin Georgescu said as he unveiled the report, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The insufficient capitalization remains a significant structural vulnerability of non-financial companies in Romania, BNR said. At the end of 2018, approximately 260,000 companies (38% of the total) had equity levels lower than half of their social capital (due to accumulation of losses), the overwhelming majority (252,000, respectively 37% of the total) having actually negative equity.

Companies that do not comply with the legal requirements in this regard (keeping equity above 50% of social capital) deteriorate the overall capitalization of the entire sector, diminishing it by 23% (respectively RON 126 billion, or EUR 26 bln).

A bill on regulating the situation of undercapitalised firms is currently under debate in the lower chamber of the Parliament (Deputies Chamber).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal

