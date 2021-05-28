Romanian companies add EUR 5 bln to their bank deposits during pandemic

The Romanian companies, including non-monetary financial institutions (such as investment funds), increased their portfolio of bank deposits by some RON 25 bln (EUR 5 bln, over 2% of GDP) over the past 12 months as of the end of April, to RON 125.4 bln (+21.5% yoy) local currency deposits plus RON 41.5 bln foreign currency deposits (+8.0% yoy), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the same time, the same segment of bank customers increased the volume of bank loans by less than RON 14 bln (EUR 2.8 bln).

Thus, corporate lending increased over the past year faster than it was growing at the beginning of the crisis - but they saved even more in bank deposits.

