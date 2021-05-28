Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:05
Business

Romanian companies add EUR 5 bln to their bank deposits during pandemic

28 May 2021
The Romanian companies, including non-monetary financial institutions (such as investment funds), increased their portfolio of bank deposits by some RON 25 bln (EUR 5 bln, over 2% of GDP) over the past 12 months as of the end of April, to RON 125.4 bln (+21.5% yoy) local currency deposits plus RON 41.5 bln foreign currency deposits (+8.0% yoy), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the same time, the same segment of bank customers increased the volume of bank loans by less than RON 14 bln (EUR 2.8 bln).

Thus, corporate lending increased over the past year faster than it was growing at the beginning of the crisis - but they saved even more in bank deposits. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
