Report: Romania’s cinema admissions on the rise in 2018

A total of 14.5 million cinema tickets were sold in Romania in 2018, while the box office increased by 12.5% to RON 300 million (EUR 63 million), according to provisional data presented by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body representing European cinema trade associations and operators.

Romania almost quadrupled its cinema attendance in the last ten years, UNIC said. In 2017, 13.9 million cinema tickets were sold in Romania.

The most watched films in local cinemas last year were Aquaman, Venom, Avengers: Infinity War, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Black Panther.

Alongside UK, Turkey, and Poland, Romania is one of the countries with record performances. UK registered over 177 million admissions, the highest level of cinema-going since 1970. Polish cinemas attracted almost 60 million cinema-goers, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, and Turkish cinemas attracted over 70 million cinema-goers for the second year in a row.

In 2018, cinema-going in Europe decreased by approximately 3.3% following a record-breaking previous year, yet still totaled over 1.25 billion admissions and EUR 8 billion at the box office for the fourth year in a row. Total admissions for EU Member States (where data was available) decreased by 2.9%, with close to 950 million visits to the cinema.

A particularly warm summer and the FIFA World Cup contributed to a dip in attendance in several leading European territories, UNIC said. Box office was mainly driven by international titles, including Avengers: Infinity War, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Incredibles 2, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

(Photo: Pixabay)

