Romanian is first person in Ireland charged under new Covid-19 legislation
16 April 2020
Twenty-four-year old Denis Constantin is the first person in Ireland to be charged with offenses under the new legislation introduced in response to the Covid-19 crisis, Rte.ie reported.

He was charged with breaching the movement restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He is from Romania but is currently living in Enniscorthy.

It is alleged that, last weekend, he was found on two occasions more than two kilometers away from home, without a valid reason. Valid reasons include essential or urgent tasks related to a person’s family or health or performing work-related duties.

He was also charged with driving without a license or insurance.

He remained in custody and will appear again in court next Tuesday.

