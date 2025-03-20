Romanian Air Force carries out medical evacuation of Gaza civilians

Romania continues its humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza, conducting a medical evacuation mission to transport 13 Palestinian patients in urgent need of medical care, along with 34 family members. The operation, carried out on March 19 by a C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, ensured that those affected by the lack of adequate treatment in Gaza could receive specialized care in Romania, Norway, and France.

The aircraft departed from Otopeni Airport around noon on March 19 and landed at Israel's Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport at 4:30 PM. After medical evaluations and patient boarding, the plane took off at 6:00 PM, arriving at Bucharest's 90th Air Transport Base around 10:00 PM.

Throughout the flight, medical care was provided by a team from Romania's emergency services, including doctors and paramedics from UPU-SMURD and the Ministry of National Defense.

Among the evacuees, seven patients - six children aged between four months and 11 years, as well as an 18-year-old adult - were transported to hospitals in Bucharest, according to an announcement from the Department of Emergency Situations.

Three adult patients were transferred to Norway via another Romanian Air Force aircraft, while three others were flown to France on planes provided by Luxembourg authorities.

The mission was conducted following requests from the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă)