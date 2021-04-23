COVID-19: Romania removes Moldova but adds Greece to the “yellow list”

The Republic of Moldova is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” However, the Romanian authorities decided to add Greece to the list, according to News.ro.

Travelers arriving from the states/areas on the “yellow list” are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list on Thursday, April 22.

The new “yellow list” includes 60 states/areas/territories, among them Cyprus, Turkey, Sweden, France, Croatia, Argentina, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Colombia, Austria, Greece, Italy, Germany, Canada, and the US.

