Romania's national women’s handball team faces an uphill battle against Denmark, Japan, and Croatia in the group stage at the 2025 World Championship.

The teams were selected on Thursday, May 22, at the Noordbrabants Museum in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Romania was part of the second seeding pot at the draw for the groups of the 27th edition of the World Championship, which will be hosted by Germany and the Netherlands between November 26 and December 14.

Denmark won the bronze medal at the 2023 World Championship and played in the final at EURO 2024. The Danish team also bested Romania in the group stage at the World Championship two years ago.

Romania faced Japan in the President’s Cup group (places 13–24) at the 2023 World Championship, and won 32-28. Romania finished 12th at the 2023 World Championship, Croatia came in 14th, and Japan 17th, according to Digi24.

Romania is among the few countries that have participated in every edition of the Women's Handball World Championship.

Final tournament group composition:

Group A (Rotterdam): Denmark, Romania, Japan, Croatia

Denmark, Romania, Japan, Croatia Group B ('s-Hertogenbosch): Hungary, Switzerland, Senegal, Iran

Hungary, Switzerland, Senegal, Iran Group C (Stuttgart): Germany, Serbia, Iceland, Uruguay

Germany, Serbia, Iceland, Uruguay Group D (Trier): Montenegro, Spain, Faroe Islands, Paraguay

Montenegro, Spain, Faroe Islands, Paraguay Group E (Rotterdam): Netherlands, Austria, Argentina, Egypt

Netherlands, Austria, Argentina, Egypt Group F ('s-Hertogenbosch): France, Poland, Tunisia, China

France, Poland, Tunisia, China Group G (Stuttgart): Sweden, Brazil, Czech Republic, Cuba

Sweden, Brazil, Czech Republic, Cuba Group H (Trier): Norway, Angola, South Korea, Kazakhstan

(Photo source: FRH - Federatia Romana de Handbal on Facebook)