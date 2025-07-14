The average net wage in Romania increased by 7.6% y/y to RON 5,508 (EUR 1,087) in May, while the real annual advance eased to +2.3% y/y – the slowest pace in nearly two years, according to data published by the statistics office.

Further moderation is expected as the government froze the wages in the budgetary sector (and promised no wage hike until the end of 2026), and the private companies turned more restrictive ahead of uncertain economic developments.

Rising inflation in H2 this year is likely to further erode households’ budgets with an impact on private consumption.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)