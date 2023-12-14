Macro

Wages in Romania return to robust growth after absorbing the inflationary shock

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net wages in Romania, adjusted for inflation (real terms), have bounced back quickly from the fall caused by the inflationary shock during 2022, helped by the wage hikes in the budgetary sector (such as education) but mainly as employers accepted gradually to compensate for the sharp rise in consumer prices. 

In October 2023, the net wages in Romania were, on average, 17% higher nominally and 8.3% larger in real terms compared to a year earlier: RON 4,692 (EUR 944, +16% y/y). The minimum statutory wage being revised upwards by 10% from RON 3,000 to RON 3,300 (EUR 660) effective October contributed to the visible advance in the month (+2.2% m/m).

In real terms, the net wages were thus in October 2023 slightly higher than in December 2022 – when the yearend bonuses for 2022 were paid. 

The tight labour market may explain the correlation between wages and consumer prices (seen by some as a vicious circle), but a likely more plausible explanation is the low level of wages in absolute terms (hence employees’ weak capacity to absorb inflation).

The government expects the net wages to keep rising by over 3% per year in real terms over the coming four years at least.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Wages in Romania return to robust growth after absorbing the inflationary shock

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net wages in Romania, adjusted for inflation (real terms), have bounced back quickly from the fall caused by the inflationary shock during 2022, helped by the wage hikes in the budgetary sector (such as education) but mainly as employers accepted gradually to compensate for the sharp rise in consumer prices. 

In October 2023, the net wages in Romania were, on average, 17% higher nominally and 8.3% larger in real terms compared to a year earlier: RON 4,692 (EUR 944, +16% y/y). The minimum statutory wage being revised upwards by 10% from RON 3,000 to RON 3,300 (EUR 660) effective October contributed to the visible advance in the month (+2.2% m/m).

In real terms, the net wages were thus in October 2023 slightly higher than in December 2022 – when the yearend bonuses for 2022 were paid. 

The tight labour market may explain the correlation between wages and consumer prices (seen by some as a vicious circle), but a likely more plausible explanation is the low level of wages in absolute terms (hence employees’ weak capacity to absorb inflation).

The government expects the net wages to keep rising by over 3% per year in real terms over the coming four years at least.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm