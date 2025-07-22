Finance

Romanian government launches initiative to identify viable public-private partnership projects

22 July 2025

Romania’s Ministry of Finance has launched a coordinated inter-institutional initiative aimed at building a national portfolio of investment projects that can be developed through public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms, the ministry announced on July 21. The programme seeks to identify projects with significant economic and social impact that can attract private capital and expertise.

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare has formally requested all line ministries to conduct internal reviews and submit proposals for investment projects suitable for PPP structuring by the end of July. 

Each submission must include key project details such as objectives, technical and economic indicators, estimated investment value, current preparation stage, land status, and any approvals or authorisations already obtained.

“Each ministry is invited to submit, by the end of July this year, an internal analysis of investment projects, including essential information such as: the project objective, technical and economic indicators, the estimated value of the investment, the stage of preparation (design theme, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies), the situation of the lands involved (ownership, expropriation required), as well as the approvals or authorizations already obtained,” minister Nazare stated.

The initiative continues the Ministry of Finance’s recent efforts to expand the use of PPPs in public investment. 

In December 2024, the ministry issued Order no. 6695/17.12.2024, introducing official guides and methodologies to assist public institutions in understanding and applying PPP legislation. Additionally, a national training session for central and local authorities was held between May 26 and 29 this year to build capacity in this area.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Sogodel/Dreamstime.com)

