Romania starts using Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

03 February 2021
The Romanian authorities will distribute the first 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna to the regional centers in Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Timisoara, and Bucharest, on Wednesday, February 3.

They will be used to vaccinate people who have signed up on the dedicated platform.

So far, Romania has used only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Due to delays in its delivery, appointments have been postponed twice for people included in the second phase of the vaccination campaign, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to official data released on Monday evening, a total of 598,135 people have been vaccinated in Romania since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country). More than 475,000 people got the first dose, and 123,049 people received both doses.

(Photo source: Piero Cruciatti/Dreamstime.com)

The Romanian authorities will distribute the first 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna to the regional centers in Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Timisoara, and Bucharest, on Wednesday, February 3.

They will be used to vaccinate people who have signed up on the dedicated platform.

So far, Romania has used only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Due to delays in its delivery, appointments have been postponed twice for people included in the second phase of the vaccination campaign, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to official data released on Monday evening, a total of 598,135 people have been vaccinated in Romania since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country). More than 475,000 people got the first dose, and 123,049 people received both doses.

