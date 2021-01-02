Romania buys 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

Romania has contracted around 20 million doses of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, and about 2.5 million doses should arrive by the end of March, Andrei Baciu, secretary of state in the Ministry of Health, announced on Friday, January 29.

"So far, there are two companies that have approved a vaccine for marketing within the EU: Pfizer and Moderna. For these, Romania has contracted around 20 million doses of vaccine, if we talk about BioNTech - Pfizer, the vaccines should come by September. By the end of March, out of these 20 million, around 2.5 million vaccines should arrive in Romania," Baciu stated, quoted by Economica.net.

He added that Romania also contracted 3.4 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Moderna company.

"By the end of March, we hope to get 400,000 doses," he said. Andrei Baciu also said that he also expects news from the European Medicines Agency regarding the vaccine produced by Astra Zeneca.

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

