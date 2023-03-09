Romania ups reference tariffs for mandatory car insurance

Romania's financial regulator ASF has published the reference tariffs for mandatory car insurance (RCA). The costs for policies have been increased for all age categories, and no policy costs less than RON 1,000 (EUR 203).

The lowest reference tariff is for individuals aged between 51 and 60, who have a car with an engine capacity of less than 1,200 cubic centimeters. They will pay around RON 1,006 (EUR 204) for insurance. For comparison, a young person under 30 will pay an RCA of RON 1,822 (EUR 370) for a car with the same engine capacity, according to Biziday.

On the opposite end, the most expensive policy, RON 4,709 (EUR 960), goes to young people under 30 with cars with an engine capacity of over 2,500 cubic centimeters.

The reference tariffs published by ASF do not represent the tariffs at which RCA policies are concluded, but are only indicators for clients. Insurance companies take these indicators into account when calculating tariffs.

The full list, both for legal and natural persons, is here.

