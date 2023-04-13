Romania, Ukraine to begin talks on grain glut

Romania's foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu spoke on April 12 with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitro Kuleba about the problem caused in the region by the "unintentional dumping" of Ukrainian cereals after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) asked the ministry to initiate diplomatic talks with the Ukrainian authorities for the temporary suspension of grain exports to Romania.

Kuleba proposed that the Ministries of Agriculture of the two countries should discuss this issue directly, Digi24 reported. This means that Romania's agriculture minister Petre Daea should handle the problem.

Romania is one of the countries that offer help to Ukraine to export its agricultural products, but this has led to the dissatisfaction of farmers, who complain about the fall in prices on the local market – not the designated destination market, under the initial agreement.

Aurescu "highlighted the Romanian Government's concern about finding solutions to the problems encountered by Romanian farmers as a result of the entry into the Romanian market of Ukrainian products and stressed the importance of rigorously ensuring the traceability of products transiting Romania in order to ensure that all agricultural products destined for third countries entering Romania will leave our country to destinations established in other states".

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Musuc Alexandr | Dreamstime.com)