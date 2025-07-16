Romanian under-19 men’s team wins European Junior Table Tennis Championships

Romania's men's team won its second continental title in the Under-19 category on Tuesday, July 15, at the European Junior Table Tennis Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, after defeating Portugal in the final with a score of 3-2, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

In the final, table tennis player Iulian Chiriță secured the first point for the Romanian team after defeating Clement Laine 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 13-11). Then the Portuguese won two consecutive matches, through Tiago Abiodun, who beat Dragoș Bujor 3-2 (11-2, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6), and Rafael Kong, who won 3-1 (11-13, 11-8, 14-12, 11-5) against Robert Istrate.

Iulian Chiriță leveled the score by defeating Tiago Abiodun 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-4, 11-6). The winning point was secured by Dragoș Bujor, who won against Clement Laine after a dramatic match, 3-2 (11-4, 6-11, 11-6, 11-13, 18-16).

The European Youth Championships are among the largest table tennis events. Around 606 players from 48 countries took part, along with 220 coaches and staff, 110 referees, and 65 organizers and volunteers. The tournament lasted for 10 days.

This is Romania’s fourth consecutive under-19 title.

France won the under-19 junior girls competition, Italy secured the under-15 cadet boys section, and Germany won the under-15 cadet girls competition.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa on Facebook)