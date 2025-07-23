Life

Romania launches week-long tourism campaign on digital screens in Doha

23 July 2025

Romania launched a major tourism promotion campaign in Doha, the capital of Qatar, this week. Organized by the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEDAT), the campaign runs from July 21 to 27 and showcases Romania on some of the most visible digital billboards in the city.

The initiative features promotional video clips about Romania produced by filmmaker Charlie Ottley, for which the ministry holds the copyright. These are being displayed in two formats: during the weekend on the curved exterior screens of Tawar Mall, one of Qatar’s largest and most modern shopping centers, located on major transit and business routes, and throughout the entire week on the ICONO screen, placed at one of Doha’s busiest intersections.

The promotion is made possible through a partnership with Dooha Media, Doha’s first integrated digital media company specializing in outdoor and mall advertising. The exposure is provided free of charge, following discussions between MEDAT representatives and the Qatari company during international tourism fairs earlier this year, according to the official announcement.

“Qatar is going through a phase of rapid economic expansion, with a strong presence of multinational companies and growing interest in creative, innovative, and tech-driven industries. In this context, promoting Romania in high-visibility locations is a real opportunity for inbound tourism,” said Marian Văduva, marketing and representation advisor within MEDAT.

The initiative aims to increase Romania’s visibility as a travel destination, attract interest from Gulf region tourists, and create new opportunities for collaboration between Romanian tourism operators and international travel agencies, particularly from the Arab world.

Romania has not had a national stand at tourism exhibitions in the Gulf region since 2019, making this relaunch all the more significant in rebuilding regional interest in Romanian destinations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Economy Ministry's video on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Life

