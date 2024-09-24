Macro

Romania expects partial disbursement of third Resilience Facility tranche by yearend

24 September 2024

The European Commission will operate the third disbursement under the Resilience Facility to Romania by the end of the year, but the disbursement will be "partial" as only 38 reforms out of the total of 55 were met, Romanian minister of investments and European funds Adrian Caciu said on September 23.

Earlier this month, MEP Siegfried Muresan was more optimistic, announcing that only 5 out of the total 74 targets and milestones were left to be met for the third disbursement. 

Romania filed the request for the third payment last December.

Minister Caciu stated that Romania's performance in using the Resilience Facility money is in line with that of other European countries, Economedia.ro reported. 

However, he complained about the Resilience Facility framework, warning that "it will fail to be successful" if it remains so rigid. He emphasized that taking into account that the deadline for the Resilience Facility is the end of 2026, the European Commission should take action to smooth its implementation. 

Minister Caciu said he expected the new European Parliament to "find solutions to make the Commission's approach more flexible."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

