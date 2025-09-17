Romania's government ready to extend tax credit to companies investing in R&D

Tanczos Barna, deputy prime minister of Romania and former minister of finance, announced that the government will soon come up with tax credit solutions for entrepreneurs who invest in research and development and, moreover, is considering granting facilities to all those who come with new investments, especially in the area of ​​technology and industrial production.

Such measures are part of an economic relaunch plan drafted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) last week, to be discussed with the ruling coalition partners.

Minister Tanczos also announced that state-owned bank Exim Banca Românească will have to get directly involved in supporting Romanian entrepreneurs who want to develop outside the country, Economica.net reported.

"We must have the courage to take the next step. Eximbank must become an export-import bank, which will support Romanian entrepreneurs to go out to Europe," said Barna at the launch of the second edition of the Entrepreneurs Barometer conducted by INSCOP and promoted by New Money and Informat.ro.

On the other hand, the official announced that Romanian companies will benefit from tax incentives.

"The tax credit is a solution. The government will certainly come up with this measure for research and development. We can also extend it to new investments in technology and production," the minister said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)