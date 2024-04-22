Romania launches new state guarantee scheme for EUR 2.5 bln bank loans to SMEs

Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises in selected sectors of activity, impacted by the war in Ukraine, will have the option to contract bank loans for investments and working capital in a total amount of RON 12.5 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) 90% guaranteed by the Government – which will also cover the interest (up to a certain level) and the other loan-related fees.

The scheme is likely to boost corporate lending, which has lost momentum recently after the previous similar schemes launched by the state to support companies hit by the COVID crisis and the war in Ukraine expired. The households proved more immune to the adverse conditions, judging from the consumer lending that gained momentum in 2024 without any support from the Government.

Finance minister Marcel Bolos announced the launch of the IMM Plus scheme for the beginning of May, News.ro reported.

The interest of up to 3M ROBOR plus 1.5 percentage points (pp) and the other loan-related fees are subsidized for up to six years in the case of investment loans.

The maximum interest subsidized for working capital loans is 3M ROBOR plus 1.9 percentage points, while the maximum tenant is three years.

Individual loans will not exceed RON 10 million (EUR 2 million) for investment loans and RON 5 million (EUR 1 million) for working capital loans.

