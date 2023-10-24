Romania’s Govt. ponders state aid for china cup factory that would work for IKEA

Romanian minister of finance Marcel Boloș announced in Alba Iulia on October 23 that the government supports IPEC Alba Iulia to build a porcelain cup factory, which will be the largest in Europe and will become IKEA’s main supplier in Europe for this particular product, G4media.ro reported.

IPEC is one of the largest porcelain producers in Romania.

Minister Boloș said that the future investment would be “a strategic one,” and discussions with representatives of IPEC and the local authorities about state aid that the government would grant.

According to IPEC management, the future factory will be among the most modern in the world.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)