Romania ranks as sixth-largest carmaker in Europe

With a production of over 0.5 mln units following the strongest annual advance in Europe (+20.6%), Romania ranked in 2022 as the sixth-largest automobile producer in Europe, after Spain, Germany, Czech and Slovak Republics and France, Profit.ro reported.

The country, however, competes with states such as Italy and Hungary rather than with the five largest carmakers – of which the smallest (France) produced nearly twice as many cars as Romania (940,000 units).

Overall, Europe’s car production increased by 7.1% to 10.7 mln in 2022. The new car registrations, however, dropped by 4.6% to 9.2 mln.

