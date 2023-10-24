Romania seeks aid from the EU for farmers to cover higher grain transport fees

Romanian minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu, discussed on October 23, before the Agriculture and Fisheries - Agrifish Council in Luxembourg, with his French counterpart, Marc Fesneau, about the support measures for farmers.

"We talked about the difficulties that Romanian farmers are experiencing because of the drought and because of the pressure on transport caused by the transit of Ukrainian grains. It is essential that farmers receive support for grain transport from the EU crisis fund, as we requested at the beginning of September," Barbu wrote on Facebook.

He assured that he would use all the levers at his disposal to support the farmers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)