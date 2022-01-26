Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Entertainment

 

 

Eurovision 2022: Romania will compete in the second semifinal

26 January 2022
Romania's representative at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will perform in the competition's second semifinal on May 12. The draw took place in Turin on Tuesday, January 25.

Representatives of 41 countries will go on stage in Turin during the 2022 Eurovision contest. Eighteen of them will compete in the first semifinal on May 10, while 18 others will perform in the second semifinal scheduled for May 12 - the complete list is available here. The grand final will take place on May 14.

The 'Big 5' countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the semifinals but will have the right to vote. Thus, France and Italy will vote in the first semifinal, and the UK, Spain and Germany in the second one.

Romania will announce its Eurovision representative on March 5, when the final of the National Selection will take place, the Romanian Television announced.

Last year, Romania stopped in the semifinals at Eurovision

Romania joined the Eurovision contest in 1994 and has never managed to win the competition so far. It managed to finish in the top five on three occasions, and in 2005 and 2010 it ended the final in third place.

(Photo source: Facebook/Eurovision Song Contest)

