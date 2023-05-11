Transport

Romania enjoying second cheapest gasoline, third cheapest diesel in EU

11 May 2023

Fuel prices in Romania are among the lowest in the EU after a sustained decrease, with gasoline prices similar to those in January and diesel prices reaching levels similar to those at the beginning of last year.

Romania now has the second cheapest gasoline and the third cheapest diesel in the EU. According to data from the European Commission, as reported in the Weekly Oil Bulletin on May 8 and cited by Digi24, the average price of gasoline in Romania was RON 6.43 per liter (EUR 1.30) and the average price of diesel was RON 6.46 per liter (EUR 1.31).

Only Bulgaria has cheaper gasoline, at EUR 1.29 per liter. Also, diesel is cheaper only in Bulgaria (EUR 1.27) and Malta (EUR 1.21).

On the opposite side, Finland has the most expensive gasoline in the EU27, at EUR 1.94 per liter, while Sweden has the most expensive diesel at EUR 1.86 per liter.

The average price of gasoline in the 27 EU states is EUR 1.70 per liter, while that of diesel is EUR 1.54 per liter.

Oil prices fell by about 2% on Wednesday in volatile trading, ending the increases of the past three days, as US economic data suggested that the Federal Reserve could further increase interest rates in its attempt to combat inflation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)

Fuel prices in Romania are among the lowest in the EU after a sustained decrease, with gasoline prices similar to those in January and diesel prices reaching levels similar to those at the beginning of last year.

Romania now has the second cheapest gasoline and the third cheapest diesel in the EU. According to data from the European Commission, as reported in the Weekly Oil Bulletin on May 8 and cited by Digi24, the average price of gasoline in Romania was RON 6.43 per liter (EUR 1.30) and the average price of diesel was RON 6.46 per liter (EUR 1.31).

Only Bulgaria has cheaper gasoline, at EUR 1.29 per liter. Also, diesel is cheaper only in Bulgaria (EUR 1.27) and Malta (EUR 1.21).

On the opposite side, Finland has the most expensive gasoline in the EU27, at EUR 1.94 per liter, while Sweden has the most expensive diesel at EUR 1.86 per liter.

The average price of gasoline in the 27 EU states is EUR 1.70 per liter, while that of diesel is EUR 1.54 per liter.

Oil prices fell by about 2% on Wednesday in volatile trading, ending the increases of the past three days, as US economic data suggested that the Federal Reserve could further increase interest rates in its attempt to combat inflation.

(Photo source: Flynt | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

