Business

Romania scraps auction for H2 trains as no supplier showed up

08 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) in Romania said that the procedure carried out in the public procurement system (SICAP) for 12 electric frames based on hydrogen fuel cells, a deal financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), was cancelled by default as none of the 5 registered companies submitted an offer, according to Economica.net.

The 12 trains were expected to cost between RON 2.5 bln (EUR 500 mln, including 15-year maintenance and H2 supply services) and RON 4.25 bln (EUR 850 mln, including 30-year maintenance and H2 supply services), VAT not included.

ARF said it “will analyze the solutions for resuming the procedure in the shortest possible time in order to meet the PNRR milestones and use the funds allocated to the railway system.”

It will also carry out a series of market consultations through the SICAP electronic auction platform to identify the appropriate solutions to the issues flagged by the interested companies in the course of the failed procedure.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania scraps auction for H2 trains as no supplier showed up

08 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) in Romania said that the procedure carried out in the public procurement system (SICAP) for 12 electric frames based on hydrogen fuel cells, a deal financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), was cancelled by default as none of the 5 registered companies submitted an offer, according to Economica.net.

The 12 trains were expected to cost between RON 2.5 bln (EUR 500 mln, including 15-year maintenance and H2 supply services) and RON 4.25 bln (EUR 850 mln, including 30-year maintenance and H2 supply services), VAT not included.

ARF said it “will analyze the solutions for resuming the procedure in the shortest possible time in order to meet the PNRR milestones and use the funds allocated to the railway system.”

It will also carry out a series of market consultations through the SICAP electronic auction platform to identify the appropriate solutions to the issues flagged by the interested companies in the course of the failed procedure.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says