Romania launches large rolling stock auction under PNRR

After it sealed a contract for 37 inter-regional trains with Alstom and scrapped another big contract for 40 regional trains, the Railway Reform Authority (AFR) launched another big auction for railway equipment needed for inter-regional routes.

Specifically, AFR wants to buy 20 electric frames, 12 frames propelled by electric hydrogen engines and 16 4-axle electric locomotives capable of reaching a speed of 160 km/h and towing trains of up to 16 wagons, Economica.net reported.

The new contract is going to be financed under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

