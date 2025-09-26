Romania seeks EU review of cement imports from non-EU countries

Romania’s minister of economy, Radu Miruta, announced that he has requested the European Commission to examine the possibility of restricting cement imports from outside the European Union, citing concerns of unfair competition raised by local producers.

According to him, cement imports into Romania have increased suddenly, even exponentially, from almost all non-EU neighbours, because they are not required to respect the same environmental conditions nor to pay for carbon certificates.

In a statement published on his Facebook page, the minister said he met with Denis Redonnet, Deputy Director-General of DG Trade at the European Commission, to present industry data and discuss potential safeguards.

“A month ago, all the representatives of the cement industry came to me at the ministry to tell me that they were affected by unfair competition. I asked for data, I analysed it, I was convinced that they were right. Today, a month later, I went specifically to meet Denis Redonnet (…) to whom I presented concrete figures and agreed to send him an official request to analyse the imposition of a limit on the quantities of cement imported from non-EU countries,” the minister wrote.

He added that the ministry would formally submit the request to Brussels in the coming period. Romanian cement producers have argued that cheaper imports undermine their competitiveness and threaten domestic production.

The European Commission has the authority to investigate trade practices and, if warranted, introduce measures to safeguard EU industry from market distortions caused by imports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)