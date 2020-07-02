Remote labour in Romania lags behind EU average

Only 0.4% of Romanian employees aged between 15 and 64 worked from home in 2018, compared to 5.2% on average in the European Union, according to data published by Eurostat.
The countries with the highest share of working age population working from home were the Netherlands (14%), followed by Finland (13.3%), Luxembourg (11%) and Austria (10%). On the last places were Romania and Bulgaria, with 0.4% and 0.3% of the employees respectively.
Eurostat stresses that, over the last decade, the share of employed persons who normally work from home in the European Union has remained constant at a level close to 5% of those employed between the ages of 15 and 64. However, in the same period, the share of those who sometimes work from home increased from 5.8% in 2008 to 8.3% in 2018.
In Romania, the share of employed persons who normally work from home has remained constant at 0.4% in the last decade, while the share of those who sometimes work from home has increased slightly from 0.2% in 2008 to 0.3% in 2018.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
