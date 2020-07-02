Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 09:11
Social
Remote labour in Romania lags behind EU average
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 0.4% of Romanian employees aged between 15 and 64 worked from home in 2018, compared to 5.2% on average in the European Union, according to data published by Eurostat.

The countries with the highest share of working age population working from home were the Netherlands (14%), followed by Finland (13.3%), Luxembourg (11%) and Austria (10%). On the last places were Romania and Bulgaria, with 0.4% and 0.3% of the employees respectively.

Eurostat stresses that, over the last decade, the share of employed persons who normally work from home in the European Union has remained constant at a level close to 5% of those employed between the ages of 15 and 64. However, in the same period, the share of those who sometimes work from home increased from 5.8% in 2008 to 8.3% in 2018.

In Romania, the share of employed persons who normally work from home has remained constant at 0.4% in the last decade, while the share of those who sometimes work from home has increased slightly from 0.2% in 2008 to 0.3% in 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 09:11
Social
Remote labour in Romania lags behind EU average
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 0.4% of Romanian employees aged between 15 and 64 worked from home in 2018, compared to 5.2% on average in the European Union, according to data published by Eurostat.

The countries with the highest share of working age population working from home were the Netherlands (14%), followed by Finland (13.3%), Luxembourg (11%) and Austria (10%). On the last places were Romania and Bulgaria, with 0.4% and 0.3% of the employees respectively.

Eurostat stresses that, over the last decade, the share of employed persons who normally work from home in the European Union has remained constant at a level close to 5% of those employed between the ages of 15 and 64. However, in the same period, the share of those who sometimes work from home increased from 5.8% in 2008 to 8.3% in 2018.

In Romania, the share of employed persons who normally work from home has remained constant at 0.4% in the last decade, while the share of those who sometimes work from home has increased slightly from 0.2% in 2008 to 0.3% in 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40