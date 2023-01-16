Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022

2022 was a record year for vehicle production in Romania, according to data compiled by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Roughly 509,000 cars left the local Dacia and Ford factories, 21% more than in 2021 and an absolute record for automobile production in Romania.

Of the 509,465 cars produced locally last year, Dacia made 314,228 units and Ford 195,237.

The 2022 figure is 21% higher than the one reported in 2021 (420,755 vehicles), as well as 16.3% higher than in 2020 (438,107 units) and 3.9% bigger than in 2019 (the previous record year for local car production - 490,412 units).

In December 2022, 35,930 cars were produced in Romania. Of these, 22,593 were made in the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 13,337 in the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adel Al-Haddad)