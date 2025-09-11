Romanian president says no country plan, but expects economic normalisation by end-2026

Romania's president Nicusor Dan assured there is "convergence" between the presidency and the government and highlighted the political stability, but admitted that in the absence of a country plan, some measures were perhaps not the best and warned of the lack of commitment to reforms at the medium and lower levels of the public administration.

"Next year will be simpler, because we will start it with a realistic budget," president Dan said, speaking at the AmCham CEO Business Forum 2025, according to Hotnews.ro.

The head of state said he expects that "Romania, the economic environment, the population, will be in some suffering" next year as well. But he said he expects economic normalisation by the end of 2026.

The president also told American businessmen that Romania does not have a country plan regarding state reform, but "there is a will", and an action plan is needed. He invited the private sector to contribute.

"Although there is good intention in many areas of public administration in Romania, we do not see an emergence of reform from the middle and lower levels of administration, and it is very important that, in the process of deciding on how to carry out this reform, the private sector be involved. That is why the dialogue with you is very important," said Dan.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)