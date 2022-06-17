President Iohannis welcomes Belgium's King Philippe at military base in Romania

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with King Philippe of Belgium on Friday, June 17, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania. In addition to the official talks, the two heads of state met with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied military troops stationed in Romania.

The Romanian leader thanked King Philippe for the important contribution of the Belgian military to the NATO presence in Romania. He said: "Together we are stronger and more effective in our common effort to strengthen the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and the safety of our citizens!"

Klaus Iohannis also addressed the soldiers stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase: "Dear soldiers, you are the concrete expression of our will, as Allies, to collaborate and coordinate in order to improve our common security. We have full confidence in you and the capacity of the Alliance to face any threats or challenges, now and in the future!"

About 300 Belgian troops have been deployed to Romania as part of NATO's reinforcement of the eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This was the Romanian president's second visit to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase this week. On Wednesday, June 15, he met with French president Emmanuel Macron. The two officials discussed several topics of interest during their face-to-face meeting, including Romania's Schengen accession, the security situation in the region, and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)