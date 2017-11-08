EBRD: Romania returns to pre-crisis growth levels

Romania’s economy will register a 5.3% growth this year while next year the growth rate may go down to 4.2%, according to the most recent economic forecast the European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) released on Tuesday.

EBRD has improved its previous forecast from May, which indicated a 4% economic growth for this year and 3.5% for next year in Romania’s case.

“Several countries, Romania and Turkey in particular, register growth rates comparable to those reached before the crisis,” according to EBRD.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have also recently improved their forecasts on Romania’s economic growth in 2017 and 2018. The IMF expects a 5.5% growth rate this year and 4.4% for next year.

However, the National Prognosis Commission is the most optimist, anticipating a 6.1% growth rate in 2017 and 5.5% economic leap in 2018.

[email protected]