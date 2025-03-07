Romania marks its presence on the global real estate scene: first national pavilion at MIPIM 2025, under the AREI umbrella

News from Companies

The Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI) enthusiastically announces Romania's presence with the first national pavilion at MIPIM 2025, one of the most prestigious and influential international real estate fairs. The event will take place from March 11-14, 2025, in Cannes, France and will position Romania on the global real estate investment map, representing a unique opportunity to attract institutional investors and international investment funds.

MIPIM is the most important global real estate fair, bringing together industry leaders, high-ranking officials from various countries and representatives of the administrations of the most important cities, as well as strategic investors. With over 30 years of tradition, this event has always been a benchmark for innovation, development and strategic partnerships in real estate. In addition to the main exhibition, MIPIM offers an extensive platform for dialogue through conferences, workshops and debates on key topics such as the sustainability of city development, social projects and the future of real estate investment. Over the years, various institutions and companies from Romania have been present at MIPIM, but 2025 marks a first: under the AREI umbrella, Romania organizes for the first time a National Pavilion, offering a unified and consolidated representation of the Romanian real estate market.

Romania's participation in this event represents a unique opportunity to promote the local real estate market and attract foreign capital, in an economic and geopolitical context that favors safe and strategic investments. Being part of the global discussions on industry trends, Romania will have access to the most relevant information and solutions for the sustainable development of the national real estate sector.

MIPIM Political Summit - Romania in dialog with major European capitals.

One of the highlights of MIPIM 2025 will be the Political Summit, a major event attended by local government leaders from around the world. Romania will be represented at this summit by Ciprian CIUCU, Mayor of Sector 6 of Bucharest, and Dominic FRITZ, Mayor of Timisoara, who will have the opportunity to interact directly with their counterparts from major European capitals and other emerging cities.

High-profile participants at the summit include Sadiq Khan (Mayor of London), José Luis MARTINEZ-ALMEIDA (Mayor of Madrid), Roberto GUALTIERI (Mayor of Rome) and Haris DOUKAS (Mayor of Athens), along with other leaders from around the world who share a strategic vision on city development. The event will be opened by Mario DARAGHI, former Prime Minister of Italy, providing a framework for debate on economic trends, urban investment and sustainability strategies.

Romania's participation in this summit is a unique opportunity to learn from the experiences of other cities, to promote best practices and to attract the interest of international investors in the development potential of Romanian cities. Through this open dialog, Romanian local governments will be able to explore new models of public-private partnerships, urban infrastructure solutions and sustainable development strategies.

Top participants in the Romanian pavilion

The Romanian national pavilion will bring together some of the most important companies in the real estate sector, part of the AREI member community, which will represent our country at this major event. These include: AFI Europe Romania, Alber Holding, Forte Partners, Globalworth, Mulberry Development, One United Properties, Speedwell and Urbanio Timisoara.

The local public administration from Romania will also be represented at the pavilion by the Timișoara City Hall, thus strengthening the link between the public and private sectors for harmonious urban development and attracting strategic investments.

Through its presence at MIPIM 2025, Romania reaffirms its commitment to sustainable economic development, smart urbanization and international collaboration. Moreover, this event provides an essential platform for an exchange of ideas, best practices and access to strategic information on sustainability, social projects and urban development.

*This is a press release.