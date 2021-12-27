Romania’s lawmakers endorse 2022 budget planning

Romania's Parliament adopted on December 23 the draft state budget and social insurance budget for 2022. The state budget law received 294 votes in favour and 120 against, with the social insurance budget getting a similar endorsement.

Liberal prime minister Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) declared that the budget planning for 2022 is “a responsible, balanced and realistic one.” "We have a balanced, responsible and realistic budget. Romania has a responsible vision of fiscal and budgetary policies, a strategy of gradual fiscal consolidation, which will enhance and maintain economic growth at a level of over 4-5% on the forecast period, being aware that it must use all the levers to prepare the economy in the event of future shocks," he said, quoted by Digi24.ro.

The Government assumes 4.6% economic growth and envisages 5.84% of GDP general budget deficit for 2022.

The vice president of the reformist party USR, Dan Barna, announced that his party would refer the state budget law to the Constitutional Court. "We attack this budget at CCR because it is a budget that discriminates against Romanians and supports only that majority that voted PSD or PNL," said Barna in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

USR filed objections to the 2022 Budget Law one day later, on December 24, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)