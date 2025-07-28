Romania wins nine medals at the Balkan Athletics Championships 2025 in Greece

The Romanian delegation concluded its participation in the Balkan Senior Championships in Volos, Greece, with a total of 9 medals, out of which 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

The gold medals were won by athletes Rareş Toader in shot put (20.74 meters), Alin Firfirică in discus throw (63.15 meters), Alina Rotaru-Kottmann in long jump (6.81 meters), and Răzvan Cristian Grecu in triple jump (16.46 meters), according to News.ro.

Silver medals were earned by Andreea Taloş in triple jump (14.10 meters), Andrea Mikloş in the 400 meters race (51.53 seconds), and Bianca Ghelber in hammer throw (70.20 meters).

Additionally, the bronze medals were won by Romanian athletes Mihai Dringo in the 400 meters race (45.29 seconds) and Ramona Verman in the long jump (6.63 meters).

The Balkan Senior Championships took place between 26 and 27 July at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos, Greece. The Romanian delegation consisted of 18 athletes (8 women and 10 men).

(Photo source: Federația Română de Atletism - official on Facebook)