Sports

Romania wins nine medals at the Balkan Athletics Championships 2025 in Greece

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian delegation concluded its participation in the Balkan Senior Championships in Volos, Greece, with a total of 9 medals, out of which 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

The gold medals were won by athletes Rareş Toader in shot put (20.74 meters), Alin Firfirică in discus throw (63.15 meters), Alina Rotaru-Kottmann in long jump (6.81 meters), and Răzvan Cristian Grecu in triple jump (16.46 meters), according to News.ro.

Silver medals were earned by Andreea Taloş in triple jump (14.10 meters), Andrea Mikloş in the 400 meters race (51.53 seconds), and Bianca Ghelber in hammer throw (70.20 meters). 

Additionally, the bronze medals were won by Romanian athletes Mihai Dringo in the 400 meters race (45.29 seconds) and Ramona Verman in the long jump (6.63 meters). 

The Balkan Senior Championships took place between 26 and 27 July at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos, Greece. The Romanian delegation consisted of 18 athletes (8 women and 10 men).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Atletism - official on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania wins nine medals at the Balkan Athletics Championships 2025 in Greece

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian delegation concluded its participation in the Balkan Senior Championships in Volos, Greece, with a total of 9 medals, out of which 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

The gold medals were won by athletes Rareş Toader in shot put (20.74 meters), Alin Firfirică in discus throw (63.15 meters), Alina Rotaru-Kottmann in long jump (6.81 meters), and Răzvan Cristian Grecu in triple jump (16.46 meters), according to News.ro.

Silver medals were earned by Andreea Taloş in triple jump (14.10 meters), Andrea Mikloş in the 400 meters race (51.53 seconds), and Bianca Ghelber in hammer throw (70.20 meters). 

Additionally, the bronze medals were won by Romanian athletes Mihai Dringo in the 400 meters race (45.29 seconds) and Ramona Verman in the long jump (6.63 meters). 

The Balkan Senior Championships took place between 26 and 27 July at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos, Greece. The Romanian delegation consisted of 18 athletes (8 women and 10 men).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Atletism - official on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore
29 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s budget deficit widens by 9.6% y/y to 3.7% of GDP
28 July 2025
Defense
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to expand presence in Romania
28 July 2025
Environment
Update: Three dead, hundreds evacuated or cut off after heavy rains cause floods in north-east Romania
28 July 2025
Energy
Romanian PV prosumers' installed capacity exceeds 2.7 GW at end-May
28 July 2025
Finance
Romania launches 10-year euro-denominated bond for households ahead of major Eurobond repayment