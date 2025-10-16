Romania – the New Hotspot for Real Estate Investments in Central and Eastern Europe

Expert Corner

North Bucharest Investments anticipates a surge in international interest in the local real estate market following the launch of the Romanian Golden Visa program — a modern mechanism granting foreign investors a 5-year residence permit and the possibility to later apply for Romanian citizenship.

The program, which allows eligible investments starting from €400,000 in real estate, government bonds, investment funds, or listed shares, positions Romania among the few European countries that maintain an open and competitive approach to attracting international capital.

Romania offers one of the most advantageous combinations of affordability and profitability:

Minimum investment threshold: €400,000 – lower than in Greece (€400–800,000), Spain (€500,000), or Italy (over €500,000).

Average rental yield: 6–7%, compared to 3–4% across the European Union.

Average price of new homes: around €1,800/m2 – half the price in Athens and nearly three times lower than in Lisbon or Rome.

These differences confirm Romania’s status as a high-growth potential market, offering investors genuine opportunities for diversification without the risks associated with the saturated markets of Western Europe.

While Greece, Spain, and Italy are raising their investment thresholds and tightening residency programs, Romania offers a balanced and transparent framework, with low costs, high yields, and a long-term strategy for attracting private capital based on stability and predictability.

Bucharest stands out as one of the most attractive capitals in the region for real estate investments. The average price of new apartments ranges between €1,700 and €1,900 per square meter — two to three times lower than in Prague, Vienna, or Athens. Gross rental yields remain at 6–7%, above the European average, while local demand continues to be consistently strong.

The city also benefits from modern infrastructure, strong connectivity, and legislative stability, consolidating its position as a regional investment hub.

“This year we have seen a steady increase in international investors’ interest in Romania’s real estate market, particularly in premium projects in the northern area of Bucharest. The Golden Visa program will only accelerate this investment appetite, providing a predictable framework and additional motivation for foreign capital seeking stability and high returns in the region.” — Andreea Nicolae, North Bucharest Investments.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolios across Europe, Romania is emerging as a pragmatic and sustainable option, supported by a growing economy and a maturing real estate market.

In this context, North Bucharest Investments positions itself as the natural partner for investors interested in Romania — offering local expertise, rigorous due diligence, and tailored solutions that turn market potential into tangible results.