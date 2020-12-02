Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 10:20
Social
Romania tests new emergency call tracking system
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Special Telecommunication Service (STS) has been testing since the beginning of this year a new 112 emergency call tracking system in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. With this system, called AML (Advanced Mobile Location), the authorities can locate the callers in just a few seconds, with extremely high precision.

STS specialists say that localization through the AML system is reduced to several meters, depending on the phone's signal strength.

Once the testing in Bucharest is completed, the system will be implemented nationwide.

The Romanian authorities decided to improve the 112 emergency system last summer, after the murder case in the town of Caracal brought to light the fact that the 112 system in Romania can’t provide an exact location of the caller. One of the victims, 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, managed to call 112 one day after she was kidnapped but the authorities intervened too slowly and Alexandra was killed by her kidnapper. A few weeks later, the government presented a set of 14 measures aimed at making the 112 system more efficient.

More than 11.3 million calls were made last year to the 112 single emergency number in Romania, 1.43 million fewer compared to 2018, and almost half of them (48.1%) were fake (prank calls), according to STS, local News.ro reported.

Most of the emergency calls were transferred to the Ambulance service – 55.4%, the Police – 22.9%, the emergency rescue service ISU-SMURD – 16.9%, and the Gendarmerie – 4.1%. Most calls were made around 19:00, while the lowest number of emergency calls was usually registered around 04:00.

Under normal working conditions, STS operators took the most calls on August 12, 2019 - 37,617, and of these 21,070 were emergencies (56.01%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 10:20
Social
Romania tests new emergency call tracking system
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Special Telecommunication Service (STS) has been testing since the beginning of this year a new 112 emergency call tracking system in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. With this system, called AML (Advanced Mobile Location), the authorities can locate the callers in just a few seconds, with extremely high precision.

STS specialists say that localization through the AML system is reduced to several meters, depending on the phone's signal strength.

Once the testing in Bucharest is completed, the system will be implemented nationwide.

The Romanian authorities decided to improve the 112 emergency system last summer, after the murder case in the town of Caracal brought to light the fact that the 112 system in Romania can’t provide an exact location of the caller. One of the victims, 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, managed to call 112 one day after she was kidnapped but the authorities intervened too slowly and Alexandra was killed by her kidnapper. A few weeks later, the government presented a set of 14 measures aimed at making the 112 system more efficient.

More than 11.3 million calls were made last year to the 112 single emergency number in Romania, 1.43 million fewer compared to 2018, and almost half of them (48.1%) were fake (prank calls), according to STS, local News.ro reported.

Most of the emergency calls were transferred to the Ambulance service – 55.4%, the Police – 22.9%, the emergency rescue service ISU-SMURD – 16.9%, and the Gendarmerie – 4.1%. Most calls were made around 19:00, while the lowest number of emergency calls was usually registered around 04:00.

Under normal working conditions, STS operators took the most calls on August 12, 2019 - 37,617, and of these 21,070 were emergencies (56.01%).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40