Romania launches new electronic public procurement system

Romania’s Communications Ministry launched the new Collaborative Information System for Public Procurement – SICAP, which will replace the old SEAP, the electronic public procurement system used in the last ten years.

The old system was outdated and couldn’t keep up with the users’ demands, according to the ministry.

The new SICAP app should increase the efficiency of public services and help reduce administrative costs. It is based on the newest technologies and has high-performance data storage solutions. The data center that serves the SICAP app is one of the most modern used by public authorities in Romania.

The SICAP system was implemented by local UTI Group and had a total cost of RON 27 million (EUR 5.8 million), VAT included. The system is managed by the Agency for Romania’s Digital Agenda (AADR).

Romania’s Govt. plans to change public procurement law

[email protected]