Romania names new ambassadors to China, Ethiopia

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently signed the decrees for the appointment of Dan-Horia Maxim as the ambassador of Romania to China and Julia Pataki as the ambassador to Ethiopia and non-resident ambassador to Somalia.

Since 2022, Dan-Horia Maxim has held the position of expert responsible for trade relations between the European Union and the South Asia region within the Directorate-General for Trade (DG TRADE) of the European Commission. From 2014 to 2022, he worked as the head of the Trade Section at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union.

Maxim held the position of president of the Committee on Trade Policy (CPC) in the Alternate format and vice president of CPC in the Full Members format within the Council of the European Union during Romania's Presidency of the EU Council (January - June 2019) at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union. He was a director in the Directorate for Bilateral Relations with Europe and Central Asia, Department of Foreign Trade and International Relations at the Ministry of Economy (2013 - 2014), according to Digi24.

Among other positions, he has also served as an economic counselor at the Embassy of Romania in the Swiss Confederation (2009-2013) and economic secretary at the Embassy of Romania in the French Republic (2002 - 2007).

Julia Pataki, in turn, is a lawyer with substantial governmental institution- and capacity-building experience with a special focus on the legislative strengthening process.

(Photo source: Natalia Intotero on Facebook)