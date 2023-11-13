Energy

Romania enters new alliance to develop small modular nuclear reactors

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania joined Italy and Belgium to form a consortium with US-based Westinghouse Electric in an attempt to put together past projects and develop a small modular lead-cooled fast neutron reactor (SMR-LFR).

The project, parallel to that developed by the US NuScale and joined by Romania as well, was visibly encouraged by the war in Ukraine and the accelerated decarbonisation in Europe.

The alliance aims to develop reactors to facilitate the deployment of sustainable nuclear energy on a commercial scale, according to Decode39.com. It intends to build the first demonstrative reactor based on a Westinghouse design in Mol, Belgium. The second one, in Pitești, Romania, will be built in parallel to study the technical and economic feasibility of future commercial SMRs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adonis1969/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania enters new alliance to develop small modular nuclear reactors

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania joined Italy and Belgium to form a consortium with US-based Westinghouse Electric in an attempt to put together past projects and develop a small modular lead-cooled fast neutron reactor (SMR-LFR).

The project, parallel to that developed by the US NuScale and joined by Romania as well, was visibly encouraged by the war in Ukraine and the accelerated decarbonisation in Europe.

The alliance aims to develop reactors to facilitate the deployment of sustainable nuclear energy on a commercial scale, according to Decode39.com. It intends to build the first demonstrative reactor based on a Westinghouse design in Mol, Belgium. The second one, in Pitești, Romania, will be built in parallel to study the technical and economic feasibility of future commercial SMRs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adonis1969/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania