Romania's Naval Forces run drills along Black Sea coast and on the Danube

The Naval Forces of Romania carry out, until April 8, two military drills in the sea and on the Danube to prepare for hostile actions in the area of ​​the Romanian Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta.

More than 950 soldiers will synchronize their training actions according to a fictitious scenario of rejecting asymmetric aggression at the mouths of the Danube and in the coastal area of ​​Romania.

The drills, dubbed "Tomis 22" and "Danube Protector 22", are aimed to increase the level of interoperability between the participating force structures, as well as to develop operational procedures to ensure the security of Romania's maritime and river space, according to a statement of the Romanian Naval Forces.

Three naval military ships, six river warships, four auxiliary ships, two mobile coastal rocket launchers, a Puma Naval helicopter, a diving detachment (EOD) and a marine infantry company are the structures participating in the two drills.

On the part of the Land Forces, there are infantry, artillery and logistics structures from the 341st Topraisar Infantry Battalion and the 325th Caracal Artillery Battalion.

(Photo source: Razvan Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)