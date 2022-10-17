Politics

RO contributes USD 1.4 mln to NATO Funds for consolidating defence capacity of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Jordan

17 October 2022
Romania has allocated USD 1.4 million as a voluntary contribution to NATO Funds dedicated to strengthening the resilience and defence capacity of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, and Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the same source, in this context, Romanian minister Bogdan Aurescu sent to the NATO Secretary General and his counterparts from the mentioned states letters of information on the decision to redirect some of the funds previously allocated for the NATO support program for the Afghan National Army that remained unused.

Thus, Romania will contribute to strengthening the resilience and defence capacity of Ukraine, "which is facing the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation," by providing up to USD 400,000 for the NATO-Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund.

Romania will also contribute USD 600,000 to the Moldova Defense Capacity Building Trust Fund, USD 300,000 to Georgia Defense Capacity Building Trust Fund, and USD 100,000 to Jordan Defense Capacity Building Trust Fund.

"The decision corresponds to Romania's foreign policy and security priorities and contributes to raising the profile of our country within NATO, as well as to the fulfilment of the objectives of strengthening security and stability in the proximity of the Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"At the same time, this approach reconfirms Romania's active role as a promoter of NATO's partnership policy by supporting partners in the Eastern Neighborhood, but also by strengthening the Alliance's ties with the Southern Neighborhood. Also, this measure is consistent with the assumption by Romania, starting from January 1, 2023, of the role of Contact Point Embassy - CPE in Georgia and, respectively, in Jordan, for a period of two years (2023-2024), following NATO's decision in this sense," it added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

