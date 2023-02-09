Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania's national football academy organizes marketing, communication courses for pro clubs

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) opened calls for professional clubs to attend marketing and communication courses held by the National Football Academy.

"The course will include, among other things, branding sessions, social media trends, digital strategy, but also sponsorships and commercial relations with partners," the announcement reads. 

Registration is open from February 6 to 10 for a limited number of 20 participants from Liga 1, Liga 2, and Liga 3. Each club is only allowed to delegate one representative, costing them at least RON 440 for all. All the materials will mostly be presented in English in an online format from February 14 to 15 between14:00 and 17:00.

"In the presentation of the course topics, as many concrete examples as possible from European football and the National Team will be used," the same source said. 

Interested applicants can apply here.

Romania is currently sitting the 25th on the UEFA coefficient rankings, allowing them to delegate a maximum of four clubs to participate in international championships of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. 

The course is one of the small steps the federation has been taking in the past few months to prepare Romanian football people to improve at the grassroots level. Previously, they've also opened courses for scouting and management. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania's national football academy organizes marketing, communication courses for pro clubs

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) opened calls for professional clubs to attend marketing and communication courses held by the National Football Academy.

"The course will include, among other things, branding sessions, social media trends, digital strategy, but also sponsorships and commercial relations with partners," the announcement reads. 

Registration is open from February 6 to 10 for a limited number of 20 participants from Liga 1, Liga 2, and Liga 3. Each club is only allowed to delegate one representative, costing them at least RON 440 for all. All the materials will mostly be presented in English in an online format from February 14 to 15 between14:00 and 17:00.

"In the presentation of the course topics, as many concrete examples as possible from European football and the National Team will be used," the same source said. 

Interested applicants can apply here.

Romania is currently sitting the 25th on the UEFA coefficient rankings, allowing them to delegate a maximum of four clubs to participate in international championships of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. 

The course is one of the small steps the federation has been taking in the past few months to prepare Romanian football people to improve at the grassroots level. Previously, they've also opened courses for scouting and management. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU