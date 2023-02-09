The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) opened calls for professional clubs to attend marketing and communication courses held by the National Football Academy.

"The course will include, among other things, branding sessions, social media trends, digital strategy, but also sponsorships and commercial relations with partners," the announcement reads.

Registration is open from February 6 to 10 for a limited number of 20 participants from Liga 1, Liga 2, and Liga 3. Each club is only allowed to delegate one representative, costing them at least RON 440 for all. All the materials will mostly be presented in English in an online format from February 14 to 15 between14:00 and 17:00.

"In the presentation of the course topics, as many concrete examples as possible from European football and the National Team will be used," the same source said.

Romania is currently sitting the 25th on the UEFA coefficient rankings, allowing them to delegate a maximum of four clubs to participate in international championships of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

The course is one of the small steps the federation has been taking in the past few months to prepare Romanian football people to improve at the grassroots level. Previously, they've also opened courses for scouting and management.

(Photo source: FRF.ro)