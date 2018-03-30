Romania needs EUR 4 bln to fix holes in national roads

Romania would have to spend EUR 4 billion to fix all the holes in its national roads, namely the big roads that connect important cities.

The national company that manages the road infrastructure – CNAIR only has a maintenance and repair budget of EUR 800 million, according to transport minister Lucian Sova, local Agerpres reported. Moreover, drawing EU funds for fixing the national road network is fiction, he added.

Romania has over 200 roads classified as national roads totaling some 17,000 kilometers.

[email protected]