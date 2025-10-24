Romania, Moldova go ahead with construction of new bridge over Prut river

The government of Romania approved the signing of an agreement and the establishment of a joint commission with the Republic of Moldova to coordinate all activities related to the construction of the new road bridge over the Prut river, in the Bumbata - Leova area, Profit.ro announced.

Earlier this year, in April, the construction of the first bridge developed between Romania and the Republic of Moldova after the fall of communism began. The project, entirely financed by the European Union, will be completed by the end of 2026.

The development of the Feasibility Study for the Bumbata (Romania) - Leova (Republic of Moldova) road bridge is at an advanced stage, the contract being signed on February 24, 2025, and the starting order was issued on March 19, 2025, with an execution period of 12 months, the final handover deadline being March 19, 2026. As a result, it is also necessary to establish a joint working group to analyse and resolve the technical aspects regarding the interconnection of the bridge with the road infrastructure on both banks of the Prut.

Regarding financial aspects, the government of Romania ensures the financing of the construction works of the bridge itself and the modernization of the road infrastructure and, subsequently, the maintenance of these related infrastructure elements on the territory of Romania, and the government of the Republic of Moldova ensures the financing of the modernization works of the related road infrastructure on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, respectively, subsequently, ensures the financing for the maintenance of this infrastructure element.

The new road bridge over the Prut, to be built in the Bumbata-Leova area, improves regional connectivity and connects the Republic of Moldova to the primary and secondary road transport network on the territory of Romania and implicitly to the TEN-T network. It also increases the operating capacity of the freight transport flow.

(Photo source: Feblacal/Dreamstime.com)